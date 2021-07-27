US 60 to close overnight July 28 between Miami, Superior

Advertise
US 60 will close to all traffic at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, as crews work in close proximity to the existing Pinto Creek Bridge.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:11 PM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
GLOBE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - US 60 will close between Miami and Superior the night of Wednesday, July 28, as crews pour a portion of the concrete deck on the new Pinto Creek Bridge.

The highway will close to all traffic between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. as crews work in close proximity to the existing bridge. While US 60 is scheduled to reopen at 4 a.m. Thursday, July 29, drivers should prepare for lane restrictions and flaggers directing traffic if work is necessary past that time.

With the new bridge nearly complete, the next major step of the $22.7 million bridge replacement project will be shifting the roadway alignment to the new bridge. The work will occur in September and require a full five-day closure of US 60. ADOT will provide notice of the closure dates when the schedule is confirmed.

When US 60 is closed, traffic will be detoured to SR 177 in Superior and SR 77 in Globe.

Motorists with a destination between SR 177 and Top-of-the-World to the west of Pinto Creek, or between Miami and Pinto Valley Mine Road east of Pinto Creek, will be allowed to pass during the closure. No vehicles will be allowed between Top-of-the-World and Pinto Valley Mine Road.

More information about the project is available at azdot.gov/PintoCreekBridge.

