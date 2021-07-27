Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Walmart to pick up $1B in college tuition, books for employees

Walmart said it’s committed to investing nearly $1 billion over the next five years in about...
Walmart said it’s committed to investing nearly $1 billion over the next five years in about 1.5 million Walmart and Sam’s Club employees for higher education.(Source: Walmart)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:45 PM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The nation’s largest retailer says it will pay 100% of college tuition and books for workers through its Live Better U (LBU) education program.

Walmart said it’s committed to investing nearly $1 billion over the next five years in higher education for about 1.5 million Walmart and Sam’s Club employees.

“We are creating a path of opportunity for our associates to grow their careers at Walmart, so they can continue to build better lives for themselves and their families,” said Walmart Senior Vice President Lorraine Stomski.

“This investment is another way we can support our associates to pursue their passion and purpose while removing the barriers that too often keep adult working learners from obtaining degrees.”

Previously, employees had to pay a $1 a day fee to be a part of the LBU. Starting in August, the fee will be dropped, according to Walmart.

The retailer says more than 52,000 associates have participated in the program since it started in 2018 and 8,000 have already graduated.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Search ends tragically for missing 4-year-old girl in Graham County
Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies are at Flowing Wells Park, 5510 N. Shannon Road, for...
UPDATE: Man identified after suspicious death at park
Daniel Kermmoade, 39, is facing several charges after allegedly leaving a body in his vehicle...
Police: Arizona man left body in car for hours
The delta variant of COVID-19 has taken hold in Arizona and accounts for 75% of all the new...
Delta variant takes hold in Arizona and Maricopa County is a hotspot
Jennifer Fells was shot and killed in Tucson on Sunday, July 18. Authorities said she was one...
Family of Jennifer Fells, one of victims of Tucson mass shooting, issues statement

Latest News

An accused stalker crashed a stolen SUV into the victim's home.
Caught on camera: Accused stalker crashes SUV into victim’s house
KOLD News at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 27
KOLD News at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 27
Amtrak expansion
Amtrak on track for Tucson to Phoenix service
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
White House considering vaccine mandate for federal workers
Nationwide school bus driver shortage felt in Tucson
School bus driver shortage felt in southern Arizona