Woofdown Wednesday to raise money for Humane Society of Southern Arizona

Restaurants involved with Woofdown Wednesdays plan to help the humane society care for homeless...
Restaurants involved with Woofdown Wednesdays plan to help the humane society care for homeless pets
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:38 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Humane Society of Southern Arizona and numerous local restaurants are teaming up Wednesday, July 28 for Woofdown Wednesday to care for homeless animals.

According to a news release from the humane society, nearly 30 restaurants such as Seis Kitchen, Village Bakehouse, LeBuzz Cafe and Trident Grill are simultaneously hosting events to raise money for the humane society.

Those who don’t want to leave the house or eat out can simply make a donation.

To donate or see a list of all participating restaurants, go HERE.

