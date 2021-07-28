Crews rescue hikers trapped overnight in Sabino Canyon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hikers trapped by floodwaters in Sabino Canyon are out and safe after a very long night.

Six additional hikers were stranded on the 7 Falls Trail. All hikers have been rescued and brought to safety. — PCSD Search and Rescue (@PCSD_SAR) July 28, 2021

Pima County Sheriff’s Department search and rescue teams worked throughout the night to get the hikers out.

The water was high and raging, making conditions too dangerous for rescuers to attempt to cross on Tuesday afternoon, July 27.

Two groups of hikers were stranded near Seven Falls - a brother and sister in their 30s and four people in their early 20s, who were stranded in a different area.

No one in either group had any serious medical conditions, so rescuers decided to wait for the water level to drop.

That finally happened early Wednesday morning.

A third group of three people stranded near the Sabino Canyon dam was safely rescued Tuesday.

No one needed to be taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.