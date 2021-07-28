Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Crews rescue hikers trapped overnight in Sabino Canyon

Sabino Canyon (Source: U.S. Forest Service)
Sabino Canyon (Source: U.S. Forest Service)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:10 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hikers trapped by floodwaters in Sabino Canyon are out and safe after a very long night.

Pima County Sheriff’s Department search and rescue teams worked throughout the night to get the hikers out.

The water was high and raging, making conditions too dangerous for rescuers to attempt to cross on Tuesday afternoon, July 27.

Two groups of hikers were stranded near Seven Falls - a brother and sister in their 30s and four people in their early 20s, who were stranded in a different area.

No one in either group had any serious medical conditions, so rescuers decided to wait for the water level to drop.

That finally happened early Wednesday morning.

A third group of three people stranded near the Sabino Canyon dam was safely rescued Tuesday.

No one needed to be taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The delta variant of COVID-19 has taken hold in Arizona and accounts for 75% of all the new...
Delta variant takes hold in Arizona and Maricopa County is a hotspot
Ryan Airfield is southwest of Tucson off of SR 86.
UPDATE: One dead, one injured in plane crash at Ryan Airfield
Deputies were investigating a day after the incident.
Deputies: Woman dead after being hit by truck
David Andrew Thomas Suitts and Oscar Zeledon-Sobalavar are accused of using the internet to get...
Police: Arizona men caught trying to have sex with teen girls
Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies are at Flowing Wells Park, 5510 N. Shannon Road, for...
UPDATE: Man identified after suspicious death at park

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, July 28th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: storm chances ramping up for the weekend!
KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, July 28th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, July 28th
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JULY 27, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another round of storms late week
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JULY 27, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JULY 27, 2021