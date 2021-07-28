Deputies: Body found near Verde River, Cottonwood wash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Search and rescue crews found the body of a young female near where the Verde River and a Cottonwood wash meet on Wednesday, July 28.

According to a news release from Yavapai County sheriff’s deputies, the body was found where 16-year-old Faith Moore was last seen on July 24.

Deputies said they have not yet positively identified the body, but will provide more details as they become available.

Authorities said Moore was swept away after she became stranded while driving near Cottonwood.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.