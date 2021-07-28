FIRST ALERT FORECAST: storm chances ramping up for the weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Storms today stay mainly to the south and east of Tucson with heavy rain and strong winds possible. As we head into the weekend, we’ll be watching for a low to rotate in to Arizona from Texas. This looks to enhance storm coverage through the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

