FIRST ALERT FORECAST: storm chances ramping up for the weekend!
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Storms today stay mainly to the south and east of Tucson with heavy rain and strong winds possible. As we head into the weekend, we’ll be watching for a low to rotate in to Arizona from Texas. This looks to enhance storm coverage through the weekend.
WEDNESDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 70s.
THURSDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.
FRIDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.
SATURDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.
SUNDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
MONDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
TUESDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
