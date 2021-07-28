Advertise
Flash flood warning issued for Sierra Vista, Huachuca City

More than 45,000 people could be affected.
More than 45,000 people could be affected.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:38 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather Service in Tucson issued a flash flood warning for the Sierra Vista and Huachuca City areas through 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28.

Meteorologists urged residents to immediately move to higher ground and avoid walking or driving through flood waters. Flash flooding could be life threatening and could occur at creeks and streams, roads and urban areas.

More than 45,000 people live in the area under the warning, according to NWS Tucson. Whetstone and Fort Huachuca are also under the warning.

Per NWS Tucson, thunderstorms producing up to two inches of rain were detected in the area shortly before 4:30 p.m.

