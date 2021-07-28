Advertise
Just Between Friends consignment sale set for Thursday-Saturday

Shoppers at the Just Between Friends sale can find discounts on everything they need for their...
Shoppers at the Just Between Friends sale can find discounts on everything they need for their families.(Just Between Friends Tucson)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:59 AM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Just Between Friends pop-up consignment sale is returning to Tucson for its all-season back-to-school event.

It will be held at 4881 N. Stone Avenue on Thursday-Saturday, July 29-31.

Shoppers will find high-quality name-brand clothing and other items at discounted prices.

Tickets are required for all Presales and encouraged for all Public Sale Days.

Free Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jbf-tucson-back-to-school-sale-tickets-159562290105

  • Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. – Open to public | Early Bird Entry: 9 a.m. – (Admission tickets - $5)
  • Friday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Open to the public
  • Saturday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Open to the public – Half-Price Day on most items

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

