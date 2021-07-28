Just Between Friends consignment sale set for Thursday-Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Just Between Friends pop-up consignment sale is returning to Tucson for its all-season back-to-school event.

It will be held at 4881 N. Stone Avenue on Thursday-Saturday, July 29-31.

Shoppers will find high-quality name-brand clothing and other items at discounted prices.

Tickets are required for all Presales and encouraged for all Public Sale Days.

Free Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jbf-tucson-back-to-school-sale-tickets-159562290105

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. – Open to public | Early Bird Entry: 9 a.m. – (Admission tickets - $5)

Friday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Open to the public

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Open to the public – Half-Price Day on most items

