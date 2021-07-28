LIVE STORM BLOG: Crews preparing stranded hikers to stay the night at Sabino Canyon
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More flooding is expected across the Tucson area. By the beginning of the week, several rescues had already been made.
More Rescues at Sabino Canyon
Pima County sheriff’s deputies said they’re rescuing two different groups who had been hiking at Sabino Canyon on Tuesday, July 27 after the area flooded.
A group of four people in their early 20s is stranded at Seven Falls and a brother and sister in their early 30s are stranded at Seven Falls.
Crews say they are preparing both groups to spend the night at their locations because of the high water levels.
Deputies said a helicopter rescue is possible, but risky at night. If anyone who is stranded has a medical emergency, deputies said, they would use it.
Airport Pummeled by Rain
Second Sabino Canyon Rescue in Two Days
Pima County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday, July 27 were rescuing several people stranded due to rising waters in the Sabino Canyon.
Deputies urged residents to pay attention, as rain in the mountains will flood washes.
Stranded Hikers in Sabino Canyon
Pima County sheriff’s deputies rescued stranded hikers on Saturday, July 24 after the Sabino Canyon flooded. Deputies said then flooding would continue, and urged residents to avoid trails with water crossings.
