LIVE STORM BLOG: Crews preparing stranded hikers to stay the night at Sabino Canyon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More flooding is expected across the Tucson area. By the beginning of the week, several rescues had already been made.

More Rescues at Sabino Canyon

Pima County sheriff’s deputies said they’re rescuing two different groups who had been hiking at Sabino Canyon on Tuesday, July 27 after the area flooded.

A group of four people in their early 20s is stranded at Seven Falls and a brother and sister in their early 30s are stranded at Seven Falls.

Crews say they are preparing both groups to spend the night at their locations because of the high water levels.

Deputies said a helicopter rescue is possible, but risky at night. If anyone who is stranded has a medical emergency, deputies said, they would use it.

Airport Pummeled by Rain

According to the National Weather Service, the Tucson Airport

Second Sabino Canyon Rescue in Two Days

Pima County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday, July 27 were rescuing several people stranded due to rising waters in the Sabino Canyon.

Deputies urged residents to pay attention, as rain in the mountains will flood washes.

A rescue is currently working in Sabino Canyon. Several people are stranded due to rising water in Sabino Creek. During monsoon season it’s important to pay attention to the weather. Rain in the mountains will flood the washes in the metro area. — PCSD Search and Rescue (@PCSD_SAR) July 28, 2021

Stranded Hikers in Sabino Canyon

Pima County sheriff’s deputies rescued stranded hikers on Saturday, July 24 after the Sabino Canyon flooded. Deputies said then flooding would continue, and urged residents to avoid trails with water crossings.

Rescue deputies and The Southern Arizona Rescue Association rescued several stranded hikers in Sabino Canyon. Flooding will continue. Shallow water at the start of your hike may become impassable by the time you return. For your safety, avoid trails with water crossings. pic.twitter.com/6ybehNuiAE — PCSD Search and Rescue (@PCSD_SAR) July 25, 2021

