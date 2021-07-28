LIVE STORM BLOG: Rescue underway at Sabino Canyon
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:11 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More flooding is expected across the Tucson area. By the beginning of the week, several rescues had already been made.
Airport Pummeled by Rain
According to the National Weather Service, the Tucson Airport
Second Sabino Canyon Rescue in Two Days
Pima County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday, July 27 were rescuing several people stranded due to rising waters in the Sabino Canyon.
Deputies urged residents to pay attention, as rain in the mountains will flood washes.
Stranded Hikers in Sabino Canyon
Pima County sheriff’s deputies rescued stranded hikers on Saturday, July 24 after the Sabino Canyon flooded. Deputies said then flooding would continue, and urged residents to avoid trails with water crossings.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.