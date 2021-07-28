Ozone advisory issued for Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A ground-level ozone pollution advisory is in effect for the Tucson area on Wednesday, July 28.

According to the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality, those who are sensitive to air pollution may experience shortness of breath, coughing, throat irritation, wheezing and breathing discomfort.

Those who are sensitive are urged to limit intense physical activity outdoors between noon and 6 p.m., as such activity can cause faster and deeper breathing, which allows ozone into the lungs.

Those who may be affected include children, adults who are active outdoors, those with respiratory diseases and people who have an unusual sensitivity to ozone.

A number of things can contribute to ground-level ozone, including motor exhaust, industrial and power plant emissions, gasoline vapors, chemical solvents and natural sources.

Residents can reduce the production of ground-level ozone by reducing their driving, not idling car engines, re-fueling vehicles after 6 p.m., ensuring gas caps are tightly sealed after re-fueling, not using gas powered lawn equipment checking tire pressure monthly and conserving electricity.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.