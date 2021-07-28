Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Ozone advisory issued for Tucson area

Plant emission and exhausts from cars can contribute to ground-level ozone pollution.
Plant emission and exhausts from cars can contribute to ground-level ozone pollution.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:32 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A ground-level ozone pollution advisory is in effect for the Tucson area on Wednesday, July 28.

According to the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality, those who are sensitive to air pollution may experience shortness of breath, coughing, throat irritation, wheezing and breathing discomfort.

Those who are sensitive are urged to limit intense physical activity outdoors between noon and 6 p.m., as such activity can cause faster and deeper breathing, which allows ozone into the lungs.

Those who may be affected include children, adults who are active outdoors, those with respiratory diseases and people who have an unusual sensitivity to ozone.

A number of things can contribute to ground-level ozone, including motor exhaust, industrial and power plant emissions, gasoline vapors, chemical solvents and natural sources.

Residents can reduce the production of ground-level ozone by reducing their driving, not idling car engines, re-fueling vehicles after 6 p.m., ensuring gas caps are tightly sealed after re-fueling, not using gas powered lawn equipment checking tire pressure monthly and conserving electricity.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC is recommending universal mask-wearing in schools, regardless of vaccination status.
Arizona to adopt new masking recommendations
The delta variant of COVID-19 has taken hold in Arizona and accounts for 75% of all the new...
Delta variant takes hold in Arizona and Maricopa County is a hotspot
Ryan Airfield is southwest of Tucson off of SR 86.
UPDATE: Pilot killed, passenger injured in plane crash at Ryan Airfield near Tucson
David Andrew Thomas Suitts and Oscar Zeledon-Sobalavar are accused of using the internet to get...
Police: Arizona men caught trying to have sex with teen girls
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero announces mask requirement for city facilities

Latest News

A truck overturned near the intersection of Tangerine Road and La Canada Drive.
Semi truck overturned on Tangerine road causing closures
In this Jan. 16, 2020, file photo, Bob Odenkirk speaks at the AMC's "Better Call Saul" panel...
Bob Odenkirk condition stable after ‘heart related incident’
A man will face no charges after, police say, he fatally shot another man in March.
Pima County: No charges in fatal March road rage shooting
Authorities believe Dixon may have other victims.
Tombstone man facing child sex charges
Fact finders
FACT FINDERS: Kids With COVID and Secondary Infection