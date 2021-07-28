Advertise
School bus driver shortage felt in southern Arizona

By Jasmine Ramirez
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - School districts across the nation are scrambling to find bus drivers as the school year quickly approaches.

The Tucson Unified School District, Sunnyside Unified School District and Amphitheater Public Schools are working to fill empty school bus driver positions.

“We’re starting to see school districts really starting to push the panic button,” said Toby McGraw, the HopSkipDrive Senior Vice President of Sales.

McGraw said older people and retirees typically filled bus driver positions but COVID concerns are keeping them away.

“More and more drivers aren’t coming back and reluctant to return,” he said.

Now districts are targeting younger people to fill the openings. This summer, Sunnyside Unified School District has worked hard to hire drivers and expects to start the year with all of its bus routes.

“Lots of advertising to try to fulfill these positions. Our pay is competitive which might be enticing to some folks,” said Marisela Felix, the Sunnyside School District Director of Public Information.

Just two months ago, Amphitheater Public Schools boosted its starting pay to help resolve what the district called a transportation crisis. Amphi has also changed its school start times to make do with fewer drivers.

“Good size districts, about 55 percent of those, believe it will take about three months into the school year to resume normal transportation,” McGraw said.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

