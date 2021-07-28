SmartBoard recovered from 2019 theft at Intermountain Academy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police recently recovered the most expensive item from the theft of nearly $20,000 worth of equipment from Intermountain Academy two years ago.

Intermountain Academy spokesperson Paul O’Rourke said on Tuesday, July 27 the SmartBoard had been recovered.

O’Rourke said Tucson police told school administrators the thieves has used the item to play video games.

Someone stole the equipment from the school in November 2019.

Surveillance video from the theft shows a person hopping the school’s fence, then returning early the next morning.

Staff and students told KOLD News 13 in 2019 that the equipment stolen was vital for the school, which mainly teaches students on the autism spectrum.

