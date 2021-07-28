Advertise
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero announces mask requirement for city facilities

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:34 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mayor Regina Romero directed all members of the public - including those who are fully vaccinated - to wear a face mask in City of Tucson facilities, effective immediately. The city will provide face masks at each facility for anyone who does not have one.

The announcement is below:

Mayor Romero released the following statement after directing City Manager Ortega to require all members of the public, including those who are fully vaccinated, to wear a mask in City of Tucson facilities. This goes into effect immediately. Masks will be available at the entrance of city facilities to those who do not have one.

This announcement follows updated Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines for vaccinated individuals to “wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.” The CDC has designated Pima County as an area with “substantial transmission.”

This action is specific to city facilities and does not apply to private businesses or establishments. Private businesses and establishments continue to have the ability to require mask wearing inside of their premises if they choose to.

“Since the start of the pandemic, we have followed the science and guidance of our public health experts,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. “Following yesterday’s changes to CDC guidelines, I have directed our City Manager to require all members of the public, including those who are fully vaccinated, to wear a mask inside of City of Tucson facilities.”

“According to the CDC, Pima County is an area of ‘substantial transmission,’ with COVID-19 cases increasing locally and statewide. I strongly encourage all Tucsonans to continue to follow CDC guidelines and wear a mask whenever indoors in public, regardless of whether you are vaccinated.”

City leadership will continue to closely monitor the situation and make any adjustments as needed. In addition, Mayor Romero strongly urges anyone who has not yet received the vaccine to get vaccinated.

“The majority of hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19 involve unvaccinated individuals. For your health, for your family’s health, and for the health of your community, please do your part and get vaccinated if you have not already done so. The vaccine is safe and effective.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

