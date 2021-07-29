Advertise
ADOT names winners of 2021 Safety Message Contest

A note was included with this anonymous entry saying it was derived from Tom Cochrane's 1991 song, "Life is a Highway."
A note was included with this anonymous entry saying it was derived from Tom Cochrane’s 1991 song, “Life is a Highway.”(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:53 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A play on words from a Tom Cochrane song and a safety message written by a Phoenix-area law enforcement officer are the winners in the 2021 ADOT Safety Message Contest announced on Thursday, July 29.

More than 6,000 people voted for the safety message they wanted to see on the overhead message boards. The top two safety messages will be displayed on overhead message boards July 29-30.

MISS YOUR EXIT?

IT’S OKAY

WE MADE MORE AHEAD

LIFE IS A HIGHWAY

I WANNA RIDE IT

WITH A SEATBELT ON

“It’s encouraging to know that thousands of people also care about safety and voted to see these messages on signs across the state,” said ADOT Director John Halikowski. “With states across the country posting safety messages, it only gets more difficult to create a one-of-a-kind message.”

A Phoenix-area law enforcement officer submitted the “Miss your exit” message. The “Life is a highway” message was sent in without the author’s name or contact information, but a note was included saying it was derived from Tom Cochrane’s 1991 song, “Life is a Highway.” While both entrants remain anonymous, their words will still be spotlighted on overhead message boards.

The Safety Message Contest launched five years ago and has received more than 18,000 entries. The contest is one way ADOT works to improve driver behavior by promoting safety through the use of creative messaging. More than 90% of vehicle crashes are caused by driver decisions, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

