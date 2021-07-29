AZ Department of Gaming releases final rules for sports betting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Sports betting is inching ever closer to starting in Arizona. On Monday, July 26, the Arizona Department of Gaming announced the final rules for event wagering and fantasy sports

The Arizona Department of Gaming said they are likely still on for a launch of fantasy sports betting on Aug. 28, and, just in time for the NFL opener, event wagering set to start on Sept. 9.

“It just brings something that Arizonans have been looking forward to,” said Ted Vogt, director of the Arizona Department of Gaming. “It’s great in the sense that it’s going to be mobile.”

People will be allowed to place bets through mobile apps. The state said developers and operators must have geofencing though, so gamblers outside the state can’t partake. It’s the same technology used for the scooters around the University of Arizona.

However, the mobile aspect has Rick Benson, founder and director of Algamus Recovery Center, concerned. As a former problematic gambler, he said it used to be difficult to go to the casino in Nevada, but now, gambling can be right in your pocket.

“What we know from prevalent studies across the United States, is the more forms of gambling we offer to the public, the higher the addiction percentage will become and the higher the problematic percentage will become,” said Benson.

The laws and new rules require wagering contest providers to provide a self-exclusion option and help for those who may have problematic gambling tendencies. Still, the Department said it will bring revenues into the state.

“It is an industry. It’s going to bring more revenue to the state that can go to things such as education, our state parks, etc,” said Vogt. “So, it’s really a boom for the tax payers here in Arizona.”

The rules submitted to the Secretary of State’s office allow for 20 event wagering licenses split between Tribes and professional sports teams, plus ten more limited use licenses. All applications are now open for these, but it can cost am operator about a million dollars to get started. The deadline for operators to apply for these licenses is August 9.

If there are too many qualified applicants, the state will have 8 days to make a decision after looking at things like overall vision, good standing and financial stability. The final rules also state a person can’t have more than one profile and advertising has to be aimed to the 21-plus crowd.

“We’ve actually had a number of years to watch other states go first and learn from them,” said Vogt.

If all goes to plan, Arizonans can start betting next month. To see the full list of rules and a timeline, click here.

