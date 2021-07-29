Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Bear cub burned in wildfire heals at California center

His name is Tamarack
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:23 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — An injured bear cub rescued after it suffered burns in a California wildfire is being nursed back to health at a wildlife center at Lake Tahoe.

Officials at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care have named the young male bear “Tamarack” after the fire that burned through the Sierra south of the lake and into Nevada.

The center’s animal care director says the cub is about 6 months old and was walking on his elbows because of burns on his paws.

A veterinarian wrapped his paws and gave him painkillers.

Officials said they’re working to get a skin treatment that will speed healing.

The center will likely keep the bear through winter and release him in the spring.

Donations for Tamarack can be made on the Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care Facebook page.

Precious baby💙 We know you are scared & in pain, but you are safe & we will do whatever it takes to help you! You...

Posted by Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, Inc. on Monday, July 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC is recommending universal mask-wearing in schools, regardless of vaccination status.
Arizona to adopt new masking recommendations
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero announces mask requirement for city facilities
Mark Lindrud is facing charges of sexual conduct with a minor and sexual abuse of a minor.
Former Oro Valley teacher accused of having sex with young student
The Vail School District is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. In just nine days, there have...
Vail schools dealing with COVID-19 outbreak
Police on Wednesday had not identified the body.
Deputies: Body found near Verde River, Cottonwood wash

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
Congress poised to pass Capitol security money, Afghan aid
Federal and local officials taking a harder line in the fight against Covid-19. (Source: CNN...
Vaccinations gain momentum as mask mandates are reinstated
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2020, file photo, a person passes the office of the California...
US economy surpasses pre-pandemic size with 6.5% Q2 growth
FILE - In this May 16, 2006 file photo, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick pauses during a press...
Ex-Cardinal McCarrick charged with sexually assaulting teen
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden pushing federal workers to get vaccinated