City of Tucson to require masks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s Mayor, Regina Romero, announced the city will require masking on all city facilities, regardless of vaccination status.

The decision comes after new CDC guidelines which recommend masking indoors and in crowds but also amid increasing cases in Pima County.

The county has gone from a rating of moderate transmission to substantial in only a week and if the trend continues in the next week, it could be classified as high transmission.

Much of the attention comes because of the high number of cases involving schools, some of which have been opened for only a week.

“Since July 19th, the last seven days, we have seen 56 school cases reported and we anticipate another ten today,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, the Pima County Health Director. “We have had eight outbreaks.”

On top of the outbreaks, one classroom was told to go home and quarantine.

Dr. Cullen emphasized it’s not the districts making the decisions, it’s the health department making the decisions based on information provided by the districts which keeps them from running afoul of state law.

“In addition, we are strongly recommending all teachers, staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools wear masks indoors regardless of vaccinated status,” said Dr. Cullen.

After the county announcement, the city felt it was on firm ground to issue it’s decision on masking in public places.

“This goes into effect immediately,” said Mayor Romero. “And masks will be available at the entrance of city facilities for those who do not have one.”

Mayor Romero is reminding people to get vaccinated because “according to the CDC, Pima County is an area of substantial transmission” echoing the county’s concern.

Pima County appears to have been caught off guard by the high number of school cases and outbreaks. Dr. Cullen says the health department is beefing up its staff to handle the school districts issues.

“The cases we are seeing now are in the younger population,” Dr. Cullen said. “We are seeing an increase in pediatric Covid-19 ER (emergency room) visits and admissions, including ICU admissions.”

Dr. Cullen was unsure, though, just how many cases.

There is only one school district opened now, Vail Unified School District, but Dr. Cullen says not all the outbreaks are in that districts.

Other districts have started football practice, cheerleading practice and freshman orientation and some of the outbreaks have occurred there.

There were no outbreaks during the summer but the eight outbreaks over the past eight days, have happened since the schools and school related activities have begun, according to Dr. Cullen.

