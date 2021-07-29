Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

County warns public to stay away from landslide area in Tucson Mountain Park

A landslide knocked down or destroyed numerous saguaros in Tucson Mountain Park on Sunday, July...
A landslide knocked down or destroyed numerous saguaros in Tucson Mountain Park on Sunday, July 25.(Pima County)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:55 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County officials are warning the public not to approach the site of a recent landslide that knocked down or destroyed numerous saguaros in Tucson Mountain Park.

The landslide happened at approximately noon Sunday, July 25, on the southeast side of Golden Gate Mountain. The area is not close to any roads or trails in the park.

“We’re asking that everybody keep a safe distance from the area,” said Karen Simms, Division Manager for Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation. “The ground is currently very unstable, and it’s going to take some time before it naturally heals.”

While nobody was injured during the landslide, Simms said that the area isn’t safe to visit and people should not attempt to hike on or around the affected areas.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC is recommending universal mask-wearing in schools, regardless of vaccination status.
Arizona to adopt new masking recommendations
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero announces mask requirement for city facilities
Mark Lindrud is facing charges of sexual conduct with a minor and sexual abuse of a minor.
Former Oro Valley teacher accused of having sex with young student
The Vail School District is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. In just nine days, there have...
Vail schools dealing with COVID-19 outbreak
Police on Wednesday had not identified the body.
Deputies: Body found near Verde River, Cottonwood wash

Latest News

KOLD NOON FORECAST JULY 29, 2021
KOLD noon forecast July 29, 2021
KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, July 29th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: storms coverage increasing!
KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, July 29th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, July 29th
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JULY 28, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: storm chances ramping for the end of July