County warns public to stay away from landslide area in Tucson Mountain Park

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County officials are warning the public not to approach the site of a recent landslide that knocked down or destroyed numerous saguaros in Tucson Mountain Park.

The landslide happened at approximately noon Sunday, July 25, on the southeast side of Golden Gate Mountain. The area is not close to any roads or trails in the park.

“We’re asking that everybody keep a safe distance from the area,” said Karen Simms, Division Manager for Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation. “The ground is currently very unstable, and it’s going to take some time before it naturally heals.”

While nobody was injured during the landslide, Simms said that the area isn’t safe to visit and people should not attempt to hike on or around the affected areas.

