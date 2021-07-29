Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

FACT FINDERS: Kids With COVID and Secondary Infection

By Wendi Redman
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Kids, in general, tend to get sick a lot. But what if they get COVID-19 on top of another common illness?

Dr. Sean Elliott with Tucson Medical Center says that is a concern. He says we are seeing a significant re-emergence of routine respiratory illnesses in kids right now. Couple that with a case of COVID and it could become a serious situation.

”As the immune system goes crazy it becomes hyper-focused against the Coronavirus to the lack of response to other viruses. So, basically the thought is that we’re becoming temporarily immunocompromised,” he said.

He says that means we’re seeing far worse disease in that second infection. Dr. Elliott even has young patients who are in the hospital because of this, some on oxygen.

So, at what point should parents keep their kids home from school when they aren’t well? Dr. Elliott said, it should be relatively safe to send kids to school if they aren’t very sick but the main thing is to take reasonable precautions. That means they should practice social distancing but most importantly he says they should wear a mask.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC is recommending universal mask-wearing in schools, regardless of vaccination status.
Arizona to adopt new masking recommendations
The delta variant of COVID-19 has taken hold in Arizona and accounts for 75% of all the new...
Delta variant takes hold in Arizona and Maricopa County is a hotspot
Ryan Airfield is southwest of Tucson off of SR 86.
UPDATE: Pilot killed, passenger injured in plane crash at Ryan Airfield near Tucson
David Andrew Thomas Suitts and Oscar Zeledon-Sobalavar are accused of using the internet to get...
Police: Arizona men caught trying to have sex with teen girls
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero announces mask requirement for city facilities

Latest News

A truck overturned near the intersection of Tangerine Road and La Canada Drive.
Semi truck overturned on Tangerine road causing closures
In this Jan. 16, 2020, file photo, Bob Odenkirk speaks at the AMC's "Better Call Saul" panel...
Bob Odenkirk condition stable after ‘heart related incident’
A man will face no charges after, police say, he fatally shot another man in March.
Pima County: No charges in fatal March road rage shooting
Authorities believe Dixon may have other victims.
Tombstone man facing child sex charges