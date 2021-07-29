FACT FINDERS: Kids With COVID and Secondary Infection

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Kids, in general, tend to get sick a lot. But what if they get COVID-19 on top of another common illness?

Dr. Sean Elliott with Tucson Medical Center says that is a concern. He says we are seeing a significant re-emergence of routine respiratory illnesses in kids right now. Couple that with a case of COVID and it could become a serious situation.

”As the immune system goes crazy it becomes hyper-focused against the Coronavirus to the lack of response to other viruses. So, basically the thought is that we’re becoming temporarily immunocompromised,” he said.

He says that means we’re seeing far worse disease in that second infection. Dr. Elliott even has young patients who are in the hospital because of this, some on oxygen.

So, at what point should parents keep their kids home from school when they aren’t well? Dr. Elliott said, it should be relatively safe to send kids to school if they aren’t very sick but the main thing is to take reasonable precautions. That means they should practice social distancing but most importantly he says they should wear a mask.

