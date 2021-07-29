FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch Parts of Pima County Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Flash Flood Watch stands for central and western Pima county through Friday night. Through Saturday, an area of low pressure to rotate in to Arizona. This will enhance shower and storm coverage through the first part of the weekend. Outflow driven dust storms will be a concern heading into Thursday evening. Isolated areas of heavy rain and flash flooding remain the biggest concerns.

TONIGHT: 40% rain/storm chance before 11PM. Mostly cloudy with lows in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-90s

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.