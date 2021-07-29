Advertise
Flooding temporarily displaces wildlife, is “great” for desert dwellers in the long run

By Hannah Tiede
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:35 PM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - From extreme drought to heavy flooding, the weather continues to impact wildlife.

Arizona Game and Fish (AZGFD) is monitoring habitats where animals have been displaced.

“I would say this is the most significant event since 2006. Some people may recall Sabino Canyon flooded, there were rockslides,” said Mark Hart, a spokesperson for AZGFD in Tucson. “One of the places we are monitoring very closely is Rose Canyon Lake on Mount Lemmon.”

Hart says flooding can lead to more wildlife sightings. On Monday, a mountain lion was spotted roaming a Ventana Canyon neighborhood.

“Certainly, it can bring out more rattlesnakes because their habitats are going to be flooded out,” said Hart. “Another example of an animal that could be displaced is the desert tortoise. It’s a burrowing critter.”

However, Hart says it’s not just flooding that is bringing these creatures out.

“You might see more wildlife now because it’s been a little bit cooler and there’s lots of moisture around,” he said. “When it’s really hot, wildlife hunkers down during the day like we do.”

While some wildlife may be temporarily displaced and confused, Hart says the rain is exactly what we needed.

“The Monsoon coming back is great news for wildlife and for the Bighorn burn scar,” Hart said.

The rainfall will bring more regrowth on the Bighorn Fire burn scar, providing more food for the animals. Hart says it will also give crews a break from trucking water up to some of the wildlife catchments.

“I would be very surprised if we stop hauling water [this year],” he said. “We just have a temporary lull for the time being.”

