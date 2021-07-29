Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Former Oro Valley teacher accused of having sex with young student

Mark Lindrud is facing charges of sexual conduct with a minor and sexual abuse of a minor.
Mark Lindrud is facing charges of sexual conduct with a minor and sexual abuse of a minor.(Oro Valley Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:38 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A former teacher at an Oro Valley school has been accused of having sex with a young student nearly two decades ago.

The Oro Valley Police Department said Mark Lindrud has been charged with three counts of sexual conduct with a minor under 15, one count of sexual abuse of a minor and 17 counts of sexual conduct with a minor under 18.

The OVPD said the 49-year-old Lindrud was a teacher at Ironwood Ridge High, which is in the Amphitheater Unified District.

From 2002 to 2003, Lindrud allegedly had sex with a student who was 14 years old at the time.

The OVPD said he was arrested in Colorado on Wednesday, July 28. Lindrud is currently a teacher in Aurora, Colorado.

Vista Peak Preparatory had Lindrud listed on Wednesday, July 28 as a world languages teacher on its website.

There is only one known victim at this time, according to the OVPD. Anyone with information is asked to call the OVPD at 520-229-4900.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC is recommending universal mask-wearing in schools, regardless of vaccination status.
Arizona to adopt new masking recommendations
The delta variant of COVID-19 has taken hold in Arizona and accounts for 75% of all the new...
Delta variant takes hold in Arizona and Maricopa County is a hotspot
Ryan Airfield is southwest of Tucson off of SR 86.
UPDATE: Pilot killed, passenger injured in plane crash at Ryan Airfield near Tucson
David Andrew Thomas Suitts and Oscar Zeledon-Sobalavar are accused of using the internet to get...
Police: Arizona men caught trying to have sex with teen girls
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero announces mask requirement for city facilities

Latest News

A truck overturned near the intersection of Tangerine Road and La Canada Drive.
Semi truck overturned on Tangerine road causing closures
In this Jan. 16, 2020, file photo, Bob Odenkirk speaks at the AMC's "Better Call Saul" panel...
Bob Odenkirk condition stable after ‘heart related incident’
A man will face no charges after, police say, he fatally shot another man in March.
Pima County: No charges in fatal March road rage shooting
Authorities believe Dixon may have other victims.
Tombstone man facing child sex charges
Fact finders
FACT FINDERS: Kids With COVID and Secondary Infection