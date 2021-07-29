Former Oro Valley teacher accused of having sex with young student

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A former teacher at an Oro Valley school has been accused of having sex with a young student nearly two decades ago.

The Oro Valley Police Department said Mark Lindrud has been charged with three counts of sexual conduct with a minor under 15, one count of sexual abuse of a minor and 17 counts of sexual conduct with a minor under 18.

The OVPD said the 49-year-old Lindrud was a teacher at Ironwood Ridge High, which is in the Amphitheater Unified District.

From 2002 to 2003, Lindrud allegedly had sex with a student who was 14 years old at the time.

The OVPD said he was arrested in Colorado on Wednesday, July 28. Lindrud is currently a teacher in Aurora, Colorado.

Vista Peak Preparatory had Lindrud listed on Wednesday, July 28 as a world languages teacher on its website.

There is only one known victim at this time, according to the OVPD. Anyone with information is asked to call the OVPD at 520-229-4900.

