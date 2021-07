MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Marana police are asking for help finding a missing 25-year-old man.

Hello, please see the attached pictures. Jakob Merriman (25 years old) was last seen on July 19th, 2021. He left home... Posted by Marana Police Department on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Jakob Merriman was last seen on July 19.

He may be driving a Saturn SL1 with Arizona license 909WMH.

If you have any information - call Marana police at (520) 382-2000.

