Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Pfizer pushes for booster shot; surgeon general says not so fast

By CNN
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:31 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – As the delta variant spreads across the United States, COVID-19 cases continue to climb.

They’re up 65% over last week’s seven-day average.

“We have hit a wall when it comes to vaccinations and we’ve now seen the consequence, which is that we now see surges across the country,” said Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and CNN medical analyst.

With the delta variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are rare instances where vaccinated people could still be contagious and may spread the virus to others.

Pfizer says it plans to apply for emergency use authorization of a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine as soon as August.

According to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, new data shows a booster shot “strongly” hikes protection against the delta variant.

“At this point, I want to be very clear, people do not need to go out and get a booster shot,” said U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

The government has been in talks with Pfizer about the vaccine maker’s studies on boosters, but Murthy says the decision on whether to recommend a third dose will be made by the Food and Drug Administration, not the company.

“Ultimately, that collective information is what will drive any decision about boosters, but right now a routine booster is not being recommended for people,” the surgeon general said.

Currently, roughly a third of Americans who are eligible to get the vaccine aren’t vaccinated.

The CDC is forecasting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are likely to increase over the next four weeks.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC is recommending universal mask-wearing in schools, regardless of vaccination status.
Arizona to adopt new masking recommendations
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero announces mask requirement for city facilities
Mark Lindrud is facing charges of sexual conduct with a minor and sexual abuse of a minor.
Former Oro Valley teacher accused of having sex with young student
The Vail School District is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. In just nine days, there have...
Vail schools dealing with COVID-19 outbreak
Police on Wednesday had not identified the body.
Deputies: Body found near Verde River, Cottonwood wash

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
Congress poised to pass Capitol security money, Afghan aid
Federal and local officials taking a harder line in the fight against Covid-19. (Source: CNN...
Vaccinations gain momentum as mask mandates are reinstated
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2020, file photo, a person passes the office of the California...
US economy surpasses pre-pandemic size with 6.5% Q2 growth
FILE - In this May 16, 2006 file photo, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick pauses during a press...
Ex-Cardinal McCarrick charged with sexually assaulting teen
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden pushing federal workers to get vaccinated