Pima County: No charges in fatal March road rage shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - No charges will be filed against the shooter in a road rage incident that left one man dead in March, according to the the Pima County Attorney’s Office.

The Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday, July 28 in a news release that 32-year-old David Rivera would not face prosecution in the death of 27-year-old Rudolph “Rudy” Vega.

Prosecutors said Rivera claimed he acted in self-defense when he shot Vega. Under Arizona law, prosecutors are legally required to provide evidence that he didn’t to file charges.

“After twice meting with Rudy’s family, we are heartbroken over their loss. We are so sorry for their pain,” Pima County Attorney Laura Conover was quoted as saying. “Until or unless the Arizona Legislature revisits its gun laws and self-defense statutes, PCAO can only operate under the framework as it exists.”

Prosecutors said they reviewed the evidence of the case before declining to charge Rivera.

Prosecutors cited an audio recording of the 911 call placed by Rivera, during which he said he was under fire and shot back.

Rivers stayed at the scene of the shooting, prosecutors said, and gave a full statement to law enforcement.

Tucson police said in March that Rivera was facing an aggravated assault charge after he reportedly fired five shots at another car on March 4 when it almost collided with his near Interstate 19 and West Valencia Road.

One of those shots hit Vega, a passenger in the other car, and he died in a local hospital.

