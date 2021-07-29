Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Pima County: No charges in fatal March road rage shooting

A man will face no charges after, police say, he fatally shot another man in March.
A man will face no charges after, police say, he fatally shot another man in March.(pexels.com)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - No charges will be filed against the shooter in a road rage incident that left one man dead in March, according to the the Pima County Attorney’s Office.

The Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday, July 28 in a news release that 32-year-old David Rivera would not face prosecution in the death of 27-year-old Rudolph “Rudy” Vega.

Prosecutors said Rivera claimed he acted in self-defense when he shot Vega. Under Arizona law, prosecutors are legally required to provide evidence that he didn’t to file charges.

“After twice meting with Rudy’s family, we are heartbroken over their loss. We are so sorry for their pain,” Pima County Attorney Laura Conover was quoted as saying. “Until or unless the Arizona Legislature revisits its gun laws and self-defense statutes, PCAO can only operate under the framework as it exists.”

Prosecutors said they reviewed the evidence of the case before declining to charge Rivera.

Prosecutors cited an audio recording of the 911 call placed by Rivera, during which he said he was under fire and shot back.

Rivers stayed at the scene of the shooting, prosecutors said, and gave a full statement to law enforcement.

Tucson police said in March that Rivera was facing an aggravated assault charge after he reportedly fired five shots at another car on March 4 when it almost collided with his near Interstate 19 and West Valencia Road.

One of those shots hit Vega, a passenger in the other car, and he died in a local hospital.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC is recommending universal mask-wearing in schools, regardless of vaccination status.
Arizona to adopt new masking recommendations
The delta variant of COVID-19 has taken hold in Arizona and accounts for 75% of all the new...
Delta variant takes hold in Arizona and Maricopa County is a hotspot
Ryan Airfield is southwest of Tucson off of SR 86.
UPDATE: Pilot killed, passenger injured in plane crash at Ryan Airfield near Tucson
David Andrew Thomas Suitts and Oscar Zeledon-Sobalavar are accused of using the internet to get...
Police: Arizona men caught trying to have sex with teen girls
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero announces mask requirement for city facilities

Latest News

A truck overturned near the intersection of Tangerine Road and La Canada Drive.
Semi truck overturned on Tangerine road causing closures
In this Jan. 16, 2020, file photo, Bob Odenkirk speaks at the AMC's "Better Call Saul" panel...
Bob Odenkirk condition stable after ‘heart related incident’
Authorities believe Dixon may have other victims.
Tombstone man facing child sex charges
Fact finders
FACT FINDERS: Kids With COVID and Secondary Infection