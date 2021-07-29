Pima County Public Health Advisory strongly recommends universal indoor mask use

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Health Department on Thursday, July 29, issued a new Public Health Advisory that addresses substantial COVID-19 transmission in the county, including an increase in cases in K-12 schools.

The Pima County Health Department strongly recommends all county residents 5 and older – including fully vaccinated individuals - wear masks in public indoor settings if six feet of physical distancing can’t be maintained. The Health Advisory further strongly recommends that all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools wear masks indoors at all times during school regardless of vaccination status.

“We are strongly recommending with the hope that as we increase our education of the community ... there will be increased adherence to these recommendations,” said PCHD Director Dr. Theresa Cullen. “We encourage people to get vaccinated. Please, please get vaccinated if you haven’t.”

The advisory aligns with updated July 27 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, responding to a national rise in cases and increased transmissibility of the delta variant in vaccinated as well as unvaccinated people. Statewide, 75 percent of PCR COVID-19 test results sequenced are the delta variant.

Other items from the Public Health Advisory:

Pima County is considered to be in a state of substantial transmission, with over 63 cases/100K in the week ending July 24.

K-12 schools reported at least 56 cases from July 20 to July 27, including eight outbreaks. These cases account for about 8% of the County’s total reported cases in that span, compared to 4% of total cases during the last school year.

In addition, there are increasing pediatric admissions and ER visits reported in the last two weeks.

More than one out of every 426 residents of Pima County have died due to COVID-19.

Pima County is experiencing decreased availability of hospital beds over the past three weeks.

Cullen held a press conference July 28 to talk about these topics. You can watch here: https://www.facebook.com/pimacountyarizona/videos/1202207563577050

