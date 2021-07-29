Advertise
Rialto Theatre kick-starts live events again

Rialto Theatre
Rialto Theatre(KOLD News 13)
By Wendi Redman
Updated: 5 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson staple we have not been able to enjoy to the fullest during the pandemic is back!

After more than a year, The Rialto Theatre is hosting its first live event Saturday, July 31. It’s Rise of the Prospects. More than a dozen amateur kickboxing fights will be featured with the best local talent.

*Team Highlight* Rise Combat Sports] and @risecombatsportssf are ready to go! Head Coach and 5x World Champion @...

Posted by Rise of the Prospects on Sunday, July 25, 2021

Folks with the Rialto Theatre tell KOLD so far during the summer they’ve had the photo gallery project but they are so excited to do these live events again.

Tickets are still available. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the show starts at 5 p.m. All ages are welcome. For more information click here: https://www.rialtotheatre.com/events/rise-of-the-prospects-2/

