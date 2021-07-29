Sabino Canyon Crawler parked during road repairs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Road repairs on Upper Sabino Canyon Road have closed the road and caused a temporary halt in shuttle service.

Sabino Canyon road will be temporarily closed at Rattlesnake Canyon just south of Bridge # 1 to allow for needed road repairs. The Sabino Canyon Crawler will not be operating on any route in the next two days to allow for this work to be completed.



According to a tweet from the Coronado National Forest on Thursday, July 29, the Sabino Canyon Crawler will not operate on any routes for the next two days.

Upper Sabino Canyon Road will be temporarily closed at Rattlesnake Canyon just south of Bridge No. 1 during the road construction work.

