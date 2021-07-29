Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Sabino Canyon Crawler parked during road repairs

The Sabino Canyon Crawler will not operate on Thursday-Friday, July 29-30, because of road...
The Sabino Canyon Crawler will not operate on Thursday-Friday, July 29-30, because of road construction.(U.S. Forest Service)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:39 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Road repairs on Upper Sabino Canyon Road have closed the road and caused a temporary halt in shuttle service.

According to a tweet from the Coronado National Forest on Thursday, July 29, the Sabino Canyon Crawler will not operate on any routes for the next two days.

Upper Sabino Canyon Road will be temporarily closed at Rattlesnake Canyon just south of Bridge No. 1 during the road construction work.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC is recommending universal mask-wearing in schools, regardless of vaccination status.
Arizona to adopt new masking recommendations
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero announces mask requirement for city facilities
Mark Lindrud is facing charges of sexual conduct with a minor and sexual abuse of a minor.
Former Oro Valley teacher accused of having sex with young student
The Vail School District is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. In just nine days, there have...
Vail schools dealing with COVID-19 outbreak
Police on Wednesday had not identified the body.
Deputies: Body found near Verde River, Cottonwood wash

Latest News

Jakob Merriman
Marana police ask for help finding missing man
Mark Lindrud is facing charges of sexual conduct with a minor and sexual abuse of a minor.
Former Oro Valley teacher accused of having sex with young student
The Vail School District is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. In just nine days, there have...
Vail schools dealing with COVID-19 outbreak
Arizona’s Department of Health Services says it will match the CDC mask guidelines for K-12...
Arizona health officials will match CDC mask guidelines for K-12 students