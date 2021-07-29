Sabino Canyon Crawler parked during road repairs
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:39 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Road repairs on Upper Sabino Canyon Road have closed the road and caused a temporary halt in shuttle service.
According to a tweet from the Coronado National Forest on Thursday, July 29, the Sabino Canyon Crawler will not operate on any routes for the next two days.
Upper Sabino Canyon Road will be temporarily closed at Rattlesnake Canyon just south of Bridge No. 1 during the road construction work.
