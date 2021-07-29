Advertise
Sahuarita woman killed in three-vehicle wreck

One woman was killed in a three-vehicle wreck in Sahuarita.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:20 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A three vehicle wreck in Sahuarita left one woman dead and two people injured early Thursday, July 29.

Sahuarita police said in a news release they were called at 8:13 a.m. to the scene of a wreck on Pima Mine Road, east of Interstate 19.

There, police said, they found 50-year-old Alisa Gullatta of Sahuarita. Gullatta was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they determined that Gullatta had been driving east on Pima Mine Road when her car went into the westbound lanes, hitting an oncoming car head on. Another car headed west then hit the second car.

The drivers of both westbound vehicles were injured and taken to a nearly hospital. They are expected to recover from their injuries, police said.

Anyone with information on the wreck is urged to contact authorities by calling 520-351-4900 or by calling 911.

