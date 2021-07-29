Semi truck overturned on Tangerine road causing closures
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:37 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Part of Tangerine Road is closed after police say a semi truck overturned on the evening of Wednesday, July 28.
The truck overturned near the intersection of La Canada and Tangerine Road.
Oro Valley police say the westbound lanes of Tangerine Road between La Cañada Drive and La Cholla Boulevard will be closed between 9 p.m. and midnight to allow room for a crane to set the truck upright.
Police said no one was injured.
