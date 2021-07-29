Semi truck overturned on Tangerine road causing closures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Part of Tangerine Road is closed after police say a semi truck overturned on the evening of Wednesday, July 28.

The truck overturned near the intersection of La Canada and Tangerine Road.

Oro Valley police say the westbound lanes of Tangerine Road between La Cañada Drive and La Cholla Boulevard will be closed between 9 p.m. and midnight to allow room for a crane to set the truck upright.

Police said no one was injured.

Overturned semi truck on Tangerine Road. OVPD will be closing west bound Tangerine from La Canada to La Cholla 9pm to midnight to allow room for the crane that will be needed to set it upright. #TrafficAlert #Orovalleypd pic.twitter.com/oX75LPq04Q — Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) July 29, 2021

