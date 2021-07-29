Tombstone man facing child sex charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tombstone man faces numerous charges after, police say, he sexually abused a child.

Cochise County sheriff’s deputies charged James “Jim” Dixon, 59, with multiple counts of child molestation, continuous sexual abuse and sexual conduct with a minor.

Deputies arrested him on Tuesday, July 27.

Detectives said a victim reported the abuse in April, and Dixon could have more victims or witnesses from the past few decades who could have critical information.

Anyone who has information about Dixon or the case is urged to contact authorities at 520-803-3281. Information can be confidential.

