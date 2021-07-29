Tucson police investigating Circle K robbery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for the public’s help after, they say, someone robbed a convenience store on Tucson’s south side.

Tucson police said in a tweet the man robbed Circle K employees at gun point on Saturday, July 24 and the following day.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact 88-CRIME. Callers can stay anonymous.

ARMED ROBBERY: On 7/24/21 AND 7/25/21, this suspect robbed multiple Circle K employees at gun point. These incidents occurred on the south side of Tucson. If you have any information please contact 88-Crime, you can remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/x9pBR56uL7 — TPD Robbery (@TPD_Robbery) July 29, 2021

