Tucson police investigating Circle K robbery
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:46 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for the public’s help after, they say, someone robbed a convenience store on Tucson’s south side.
Tucson police said in a tweet the man robbed Circle K employees at gun point on Saturday, July 24 and the following day.
Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact 88-CRIME. Callers can stay anonymous.
