UPDATE: One dead after Marana bee attack

Marana Police are on scene in the area of Thomas Arron and Moore, as a swarm of bees is cleared...
Marana Police are on scene in the area of Thomas Arron and Moore, as a swarm of bees is cleared out.(KOLD)
By Mary Coleman
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:49 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Marana Police are on scene in the area of Thomas Arron Drive and Moore Road after, authorities say, bees killed one person and injured more.

Marana police say crews are working to clear out the bees this afternoon.

Northwest firefighters say one man was killed after being stung. The department says three people are believed to have been stung hundreds of times and were taken to a nearby hospital.

Three firefighters were also stung, one of them about 60 times, and was also taken to the hospital, but has since been released.

The roads will be closed for several hours while first responders work to clear the bees.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

