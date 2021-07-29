Vail USD dealing with COVID-19 outbreak

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Vail Unified School District is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

In just nine days, there have been 25 coronavirus cases across the 22-school district.

The Pima County Health Department asked the district to close a fifth-grade class at Senita Valley Elementary after three students tested positive.

Vail was one of the first districts in southern Arizona to go return to the classroom. Some Marana Unified schools are back, as has the Pima Accommodation District, which is the program for students in the juvenile detention center.

A majority of the school districts in southern Arizona return on Aug. 2 and Aug. 5.

According to the Pima County Health Department, there have been 56 positive cases connected to schools this week alone.

Pima County Superintendent Dustin Williams said the positive cases run the gambit -- students, staff, athletes and more.

Williams said in Pima County, there have been 305 coronavirus cases involving children 5-18 years old in July. In June, there were only 204.

Williams said the spikes for schools appear worse than in May when most districts ended the school year. There were only 293 cases for ages 5-18 in the county that month.

