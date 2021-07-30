Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

14-year old McCook girl missing

Zoey “Sam” Kain
Zoey "Sam" Kain
Zoey "Sam" Kain(Courtesy Photo)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A McCook mom is reaching out and offering a $1000 reward for information leading to the safe return of 14-year old Zoey “Sam” Kain of McCook.

Chelsey Eng of McCook became the legal guardian of Zoey after first meeting her 17 months ago. She describes the girl she is in the process of adopting the girl she says is “happy go lucky.”

Zoey "Sam" Kain
Zoey "Sam" Kain(Courtesy Photo)

Eng explained to News 2 that Zoey said goodnight to her at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, but was gone in the morning. Security footage shows Zoey walking toward Kelly Park in McCook. No one seems to have seen her since.

Zoey is 5′6″, 180 pounds, with black and red hair. Eng says she wears all black, and is likely carrying a black backpack, and could be in the Denver area. Eng is worried because Zoey enjoys Instagram and other social media, but many accounts she with which she was associated are now deleted. Also, she was active on the social media platform, “Among Us.” She is terrified she was taken either by a stranger or someone she thinks she can trust.

Eng says the Nebraska State Patrol and McCook Police Department are “being amazing.” She said to please call the McCook Police at 308-345-3450 or dial 9-1-1 if anyone has any information to her whereabouts.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police investigating Circle K robbery
Marana Police are on scene in the area of Thomas Arron and Moore, as a swarm of bees is cleared...
UPDATE: One dead after Marana bee attack
The Vail School District is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. In just nine days, there have...
Vail schools dealing with COVID-19 outbreak
One woman was killed in a three-vehicle wreck in Sahuarita.
Sahuarita woman killed in three-vehicle wreck
The delta variant of COVID-19 has taken hold in Arizona and accounts for 75% of all the new...
Delta variant takes hold in Arizona and Maricopa County is a hotspot

Latest News

In this June 9, 2021, photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting housing...
With evictions looming, Congress strains to extend ban
Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, July 31, in honor of EMT...
Gov. Ducey orders flags flown at half-staff for EMT Dindinger
Jacob Dindinger
EMT Jacob Dindinger succumbs to injuries
Pima County road closures