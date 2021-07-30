Arizona’s Heart & Sol: Doctor giving free care to patients in U.S. and overseas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This week, KOLD News 13 is recognizing a Tucson doctor providing free care to patients in need in southern Arizona and across the world. Dr. Lynn Coppola is this week’s Heart and Sol.

“She was very kind to provide those services to us especially because of her specialty as a high risk OBGYN,” said Nury Stemple, a community health educator at the University of Arizona’s mobile health clinic.

Stemple nominated Dr. Coppola for the Heart and Sol award, knowing she has a lot on her plate.

“Some days she works over 13 hours a day. In the evening, she comes to help us,” Stemple said.

Dr. Coppola devotes time to the clinic and gives free prenatal services like ultrasounds.

“This helps women who fall between the crack of insurance to get basic care,” Dr. Coppola said.

She’s worked as a maternal fetal medicine specialist for more than 25 years.

“I went to medical school for the purpose of being a pediatrician and then I delivered my first baby and fell in love with obstetrics,” she said.

Dr. Coppola is using her passion and skills to help families in the United States and overseas.

“Each year I go to volunteer at a hospital in northern Ghana and deliver babies, do a lot of teaching and do a lot of ultrasounds,” she said.

Dr. Coppola works with midwives and assists with the more difficult pregnancies. She says she cherishes her roll and the connections she has with her patients.

“I think it’s a privilege to be a part of that special time in her life,” she said. “It’s probably one of the times when you’re allowed to be part of something so intimate for a family.”

Learn more about the free healthcare services at the mobile clinic, here. Call (520) 771-5570 to make an appointment.

Dr. Coppola was presented with a $300 gift card from our sponsor Casino Del Sol which she plans to give to the mobile clinic. If you know someone you think embodies “Arizona’s Heart and Sol,” please nominate them, here.

