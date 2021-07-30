Downed power lines blocking traffic on La Cholla north of Ruthrauff

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said on Friday, July 30, that traffic on La Cholla Boulevard is blocked because of downed power lines between Ruthrauff and Curtis roads.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route while repairs are being made.

A power outage was reported in the area of the downed lines. About 100 TEP customers were affected, but it was not immediately clear if the outages were a result of the downed lines.

There is no estimate on when the repairs will be completed.

