Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Downed power lines blocking traffic on La Cholla north of Ruthrauff

La Cholla Boulevard was closed on Friday, July 30, because of downed power lines between...
La Cholla Boulevard was closed on Friday, July 30, because of downed power lines between Ruthrauff and Curtis roads.(KEYC News Now, File)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:46 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said on Friday, July 30, that traffic on La Cholla Boulevard is blocked because of downed power lines between Ruthrauff and Curtis roads.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route while repairs are being made.

A power outage was reported in the area of the downed lines. About 100 TEP customers were affected, but it was not immediately clear if the outages were a result of the downed lines.

There is no estimate on when the repairs will be completed.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police investigating Circle K robbery
Marana Police are on scene in the area of Thomas Arron and Moore, as a swarm of bees is cleared...
UPDATE: One dead after Marana bee attack
The Vail School District is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. In just nine days, there have...
Vail schools dealing with COVID-19 outbreak
Jacob Dindinger
EMT Jacob Dindinger succumbs to injuries
One woman was killed in a three-vehicle wreck in Sahuarita.
Sahuarita woman killed in three-vehicle wreck

Latest News

Pima County road closures
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
One woman was killed in a three-vehicle wreck in Sahuarita.
Sahuarita woman killed in three-vehicle wreck
A note was included with this anonymous entry saying it was derived from Tom Cochrane’s 1991...
ADOT names winners of 2021 Safety Message Contest