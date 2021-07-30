Advertise
EMT Jacob Dindinger succumbs to injuries

Jacob Dindinger
Jacob Dindinger(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:27 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Jacob Dindinger, one of two Tucson EMTs injured in a mass shooting on July 18, has died.

It is with the heaviest heart that we share Jacob Dindinger has passed away. Our thoughts are with Jacob and his family...

Posted by AMR Southern Arizona on Friday, July 30, 2021

According to a post on the Community Praying for Jacob Dindinger Facebook page, he died on Thursday night, July 29. AMR Southern Arizona on Friday confirmed his passing.

Dindinger, 20, was shot in the head and his partner was shot in the arm and chest as they sat in their ambulance at Quincie Douglas Center at Silverlake Park. They were staged there during the shooting and house fire near South Campbell Avenue and East Irene Vista.

The suspect Leslie Stephen Scarlett, 35, was shot by a police officer and later died.

Dindinger’s family, in a statement posted July 23 on social media, said he was born in Long Beach, California, and moved to El Paso, Texas, as a child before settling in Tucson, where he graduated in 2019 from Canyon del Oro High School.

His older brother, Bryan Presetti, is a firefighter/engineer, the family said, and Dindinger decided he wanted to become an EMT after visiting him in Long Beach, Calif. Dindinger then enrolled in the EMT program at Pima Community College and became a certified EMT in the state shortly after.

Dindinger was hired at AMR in March, and had plans to attend paramedic school.

