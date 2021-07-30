Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash flood watch is in place through 5AM for western Pima County

By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through this evening before we see a downward trend into the weekend.

TONIGHT: Decreasing storms. Partly cloudy with lows in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Sunny with a high near 100F.

WEDNESDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 100F.

THURSDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s

FRIDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-90s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police investigating Circle K robbery
Jacob Dindinger
EMT Jacob Dindinger succumbs to injuries
Marana Police are on scene in the area of Thomas Arron and Moore, as a swarm of bees is cleared...
UPDATE: One dead after Marana bee attack
The Vail School District is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. In just nine days, there have...
Vail schools dealing with COVID-19 outbreak
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth

Latest News

KOLD evening forecast July 30, 2021
KOLD forecast July 30, 2021
Officials identify boy swept away in Santa Cruz County wash
KOLD First Alert forecast, Friday, July 30
KOLD First Alert forecast, Friday, July 30
KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, July 30th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash flood watch in place for western Pima county!