FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash flood watch is in place through 5AM for western Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through this evening before we see a downward trend into the weekend.

TONIGHT: Decreasing storms. Partly cloudy with lows in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Sunny with a high near 100F.

WEDNESDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 100F.

THURSDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s

FRIDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-90s.

