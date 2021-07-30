Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash flood watch in place for western Pima county!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:13 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Flash Flood Watch stands for central and western Pima county through tonight. Through Saturday, an area of low pressure to rotate in to Arizona. This will enhance shower and storm coverage through the first part of the weekend. Scattered storms expected with heavy rainfall and strong winds being the main threat. Things dry out by the end of the weekend and temperatures warm to near 100 degrees for next week.

FRIDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Storms ending. Partly cloudy with lows in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 101F.

THURSDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s

