Food City closing in Douglas in October

The company says Douglas' decreasing population and the addition of Wal-Mart in the city years ago are factors in the decision to close.
The company says Douglas' decreasing population and the addition of Wal-Mart in the city years ago are factors in the decision to close.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One of Douglas’ two grocery stores is shutting its doors permanently later this year.

According to Food City Corporation spokesperson Susy Ferra, the Food City store will be closing in early October.

“It’s been a privilege to serve the city of Douglas,” she said.

Ferra said the store has suffered “steady” business losses since the early 2000s, when Wal-Mart arrived, and Douglas’ gradually declining population has added to those losses.

The store has been “operating at a loss for some time,” she said.

The store is working with nearly 60 employees at the Douglas store to find jobs for them in the Tucson and Sierra Vista locations, and Ferra said she is hopeful many employees will stay with the company.

