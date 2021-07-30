Advertise
Gov. Ducey orders flags flown at half-staff for EMT Dindinger

Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, July 31, in honor of EMT...
Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, July 31, in honor of EMT Jacob Dindinger.(J. Scott Applewhite | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:23 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Saturday, July 31, to honor Tucson Emergency Medical Technician Jacob Dindinger

Dinginger, 20, died Friday from his injuries sustained in a shooting on July 18.

”Jacob Dindinger was a brave, selfless member of our community whose life was taken far too soon,” Ducey said. “Arizona’s deepest prayers are with Jacob’s family, loved ones, his fellow first responders and everyone who has been impacted by the senseless, violent act that took place while he was working to help and protect others. In honor of Jacob’s life and service to our state, I’ve ordered flags be lowered to half-staff.”

Dindinger served as an EMT for American Medical Response in Tucson.

