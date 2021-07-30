Advertise
Legal help, financial assistance available to tenants as eviction moratorium ends

By Jasmine Ramirez
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:37 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of tenants in Pima County may soon face eviction as the eviction moratorium expires this Saturday.

The Tucson Pima County Eviction Prevention Program has received more than 15,500 prevention requests. Constable Bennett Bernel says it’s hard to say how many people will truly face eviction when the moratorium ends.

“I talk to a lot of managers and the last thing they want to do is have a 20 to 30 percent vacancy because that doesn’t help anybody,” he said.

He’s optimistic landlords will work with their tenants and recommends they set up payment plans. People on the verge of eviction, who faced a pandemic hardship and meet the income eligibility, may still qualify for rental assistance. Learn more and apply for rental assistance here.

“Perhaps they lost their job, underemployed now, hours were cut, they were hospitalized it can be a variety of reasons how you’re impacted because of COVID,” said Manira Cervantes, the community service division manager for the Pima County Community & Workforce Development.

A tenant must be at or below 80% of the area income. For example, a family of four with a household income of $54,900 or less would meet the criteria. Find the income eligibility requirements here. Tenants can also seek free legal advice and representation through, Emergency Eviction Legal Services, a newly launched county program. You can call 520-724-3357 (520-724-EELS) for more information.

“Everyone is continuing to navigate through much uncertainty and continued anxiety,” she said. “It has been over a year. We’ve been working hard at this. We are here for everyone.”

Emergency Shelter

Salvation Army: Single adults and families with children. Call 520-622-5411

Primavera Foundation Casa Paloma: Women Shelter. Call 520-882-5383

Primavera Foundation Scattered Site Shelter: Single adults, veterans, families with children. Call 520-882-5383

Low Income Housing

Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona: 520-623-0344

Downtown Motor Apartments: 520-777-5866

Woodridge Apartments: 520-298-3699

Emergency Food Assistance

Arizona Commodity Senior Food Program: People 60-years-old or over. Call 1-855-432-7587

Interfaith Community Services: 2820 W. Ina Rd. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday

Community Food Bank: List of distributions, here.

Utilities

For delinquent accounts: Click here or call 520-791-3253

TEP Assistance: Find short-term financial help, here.

-Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

