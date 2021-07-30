Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Memorial service honors K-9 officer killed in crash while on patrol

By Debra Dolan and WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:10 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A memorial service, complete with a 21-gun salute, was held Friday morning to honor K-9 Jas who lost his life in the line of duty.

WTOC reports the K-9 officer was riding in the back seat of a police SUV, designed to transport K-9s that flipped over during a crash while responding to an early morning call in Savannah, Georgia last weekend.

His current handler, Officer Jon Lindsey, did not suffer serious injuries in the crash.

The 3-year-old Belgium Malinois joined the Savannah Police Department in the summer of 2019 and was trained as a drug and patrol dog.

He teamed up with Lindsey in March 2021 when he joined the K-9 unit. Together, they were a part of the Savannah Police Department’s SWAT Team.

K-9 Jas and Lindsey were responsible for 37 arrests in just the past four months, including 26 felonies with one physical apprehension.

The police department said the team is also responsible for the seizure of 121.15 grams of marijuana, 36.3 grams of meth, 284.3 grams of heroin, 26 guns, 10 vehicles and $10,218 in cash.

NEWS RELEASE: SPD Mourns Loss of K-9 Jas SAVANNAH, GA (July 24, 2021) – The Savannah Police Department is saddened to...

Posted by Savannah Police Department on Sunday, July 25, 2021

“Our hearts are heavy with the loss of this four-legged, furry officer but knowing that we have the community support means so much to us,” the police department posted on Facebook after the Savannah Bananas baseball team recognized Lindsey and K-9 Jas during a game.

According to WTOC, the Georgia Police K9 Foundation is planning to add K-9 Jas’s name to the memorial at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center dedicated to those who died in the line of duty.

Copyright 2021 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police investigating Circle K robbery
Marana Police are on scene in the area of Thomas Arron and Moore, as a swarm of bees is cleared...
UPDATE: One dead after Marana bee attack
The Vail School District is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. In just nine days, there have...
Vail schools dealing with COVID-19 outbreak
One woman was killed in a three-vehicle wreck in Sahuarita.
Sahuarita woman killed in three-vehicle wreck
The delta variant of COVID-19 has taken hold in Arizona and accounts for 75% of all the new...
Delta variant takes hold in Arizona and Maricopa County is a hotspot

Latest News

In this June 9, 2021, photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting housing...
With evictions looming, Congress strains to extend ban
Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, July 31, in honor of EMT...
Gov. Ducey orders flags flown at half-staff for EMT Dindinger
This week the tech giant updated its Google Play policy to ban "sugar dating" apps.
Google to ban ‘sugar dating’ apps from Play store
In this Friday, Dec. 11, 2009, file photo, United States Marine Sgt. Isaac Tate, left, and Cpl....
First evacuation flight brings 221 Afghans, many kids, to US
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39