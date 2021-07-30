Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth

Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.(Tulsa Police Department / Facebook)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:26 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – Police arrested a mother in Oklahoma for child neglect after her 12-year-old daughter gave birth to the child of a man twice her age.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, an investigation revealed the child’s mother and family members were aware of the relationship between 24-year-old Juan Miranda-Jara and the girl.

Miranda-Jara admitted to police he had been in a relationship with the girl since October 2020. Police say the family allowed for the relationship to happen.

“There are photos of the family throwing a baby shower for the victim and the suspect,” police wrote in a statement posted on Facebook.

Officers were called to the hospital July 14 when the 12-year-old was in labor delivering Miranda-Jara’s child. Miranda-Jara was arrested and charged at that time for first degree rape.

🚨Rape Arrest - Man arrested as 12-year-old pregnant victim goes into labor with his child🚨 On 7/14/21, officers were...

Posted by Tulsa Police Department on Thursday, July 15, 2021

After further investigation into the case, the 12-year-old’s mother, Desiree Castaneda, was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.

🚨Mother arrested for child neglect after her 12-year-old daughter gives birth to a 24-year-old man's child🚨 A few weeks...

Posted by Tulsa Police Department on Thursday, July 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police investigating Circle K robbery
Marana Police are on scene in the area of Thomas Arron and Moore, as a swarm of bees is cleared...
UPDATE: One dead after Marana bee attack
The Vail School District is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. In just nine days, there have...
Vail schools dealing with COVID-19 outbreak
One woman was killed in a three-vehicle wreck in Sahuarita.
Sahuarita woman killed in three-vehicle wreck
The delta variant of COVID-19 has taken hold in Arizona and accounts for 75% of all the new...
Delta variant takes hold in Arizona and Maricopa County is a hotspot

Latest News

FILE - In this June 26, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the...
Trump urged Justice officials to declare election ‘corrupt’
Memorial service held for fallen Savannah Police Department K9
Memorial service held for fallen Savannah Police Department K9
A traffic stop on this Maryland street turned up something disturbing.
Police arrest woman after finding 2 dead children inside car
File - In this June 11, 2021 file photo customers wear face masks in an outdoor mall with...
CDC team: ‘War has changed’ as delta variant dangers emerge
One of Sunisa Lee's sisters talks about the family's excitement over the gold medal win.
Olympic champ Sunisa Lee's sister: 'We are so proud of her'