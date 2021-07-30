Officials identify boy swept away in Santa Cruz County wash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 13-year-old boy died after being swept away in a flooded wash on Thursday night, July 29.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway said 13-year-old Samuel Gonzalez and a 17-year-old boy were swept away in the wash area of Josephine Canyon. The 17-year-old was able to get out of the water, but Gonzalez was swept downstream.

Search and rescue first responders searched the area in the dark, and a helicopter from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base was brought in to help find Gonzalez’s body.

The 17-year-old was carried to safety.

