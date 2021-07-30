Pima County issues new COVID-19 guidelines

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County issued new guidelines to combat the spread of COVID-19 on Friday, July 30.

As COVID-19 cases rise in the county and the Delta variant continues to spread, the Pima County Health department says it urges those who have tested positive or been exposed to the virus to stay home and away from others.

The department encourages residents to wear a mask indoors, regardless of their vaccination status, if they can’t stay socially distant from others.

Anyone who has COVID-19 and is unvaccinated is strongly recommended to stay home at least 10 days have passed after their last known exposure to someone who has tested positive and if they remain symptom free during those 10 days.

Or, those who are exposed or infected should quarantine for seven days if they have tested negative for the virus and remain symptom free during those days.

Those who are fully vaccinated and symptom free do not need to quarantine.

