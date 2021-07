TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff’s Department rescue crews are working to rescue several people at Tanque Verde Falls.

Deputies tweeted on Thursday, July 29 that several hikers had become stranded by rising water in the canyon.

This is at least the third rescue that PSCD rescue crews have done within the past week.

Rescue crews are currently at Tanque Verde Falls. Several hikers are stranded by rising water coming into the canyon. — PCSD Search and Rescue (@PCSD_SAR) July 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.