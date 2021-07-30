Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Tucson group providing “tiny homes” to homeless youth to prepare them for success

Non-profit providing tiny homes for youth
Non-profit providing tiny homes for youth(IamYou360)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:25 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Some of Tucson’s homeless youth have been prepared to move into their new tiny homes thanks to I Am You 360, a group that serves homeless youth and their families, and those in foster care.

A real estate developer provided I Am You 360 with the space to start the housing project to help aged out foster kids and homeless young adults integrate into society. The non-profit has selected 8 of the 10 safe housing opportunities for homeless youth ages 18-22.

Founder Desiree Cook tells KOLD their goal is to move youth into housing that is fully furnished, with all basic needs provided, including a first round of groceries.

The young people are scheduled to move in by the 3rd week of August and they will participate in programs on life skills, home economics, financial literacy and homeownership.

I Am You 360 says these tiny home recipients will work, engage in secondary education, and community service.

Once tiny homes are completed and furnished, the first round of selected youth will be the first to move in, and another 10 homeless or aged out foster youth will move into additional units.

By the end of the year I Am You 360 will have safely housed 19 vulnerable youth.

Read more about what the group is doing at www.Iamyou360.org

Tucson non-profit provides tiny homes to youth
Tucson non-profit provides tiny homes to youth(KOLD)

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC is recommending universal mask-wearing in schools, regardless of vaccination status.
Arizona to adopt new masking recommendations
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero announces mask requirement for city facilities
Mark Lindrud is facing charges of sexual conduct with a minor and sexual abuse of a minor.
Former Oro Valley teacher accused of having sex with young student
The Vail School District is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. In just nine days, there have...
Vail schools dealing with COVID-19 outbreak
The delta variant of COVID-19 has taken hold in Arizona and accounts for 75% of all the new...
Delta variant takes hold in Arizona and Maricopa County is a hotspot

Latest News

family calls for immediate resignation of Pima County Attorney
“With Laura Conover in office, we are not going to get justice”: family calls for immediate resignation of Pima County Attorney
Unvaccinated military personnel will be required to wear a mask, distance themselves from...
U.S. military places unvaccinated employees under new COVID guidelines, may mandate vaccines
KOLD News at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 29
KOLD News at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 29
Pima County Sheriff's Department makes changes to COVID-19 guidelines due to overcrowding.
KOLD Investigates: Pima County Jail implements new COVID-19 guidelines amid overcrowding